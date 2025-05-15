Mental Health Resources Available for Hartlepool Residents

In support of Mental Health Awareness Week, Cygnet, a leading provider of mental health services, has launched a series of four expert-led guides designed to provide individuals and organisations across Hartlepool with essential tools for better mental wellbeing.

These free resources offer practical advice on common mental health conditions, job search resilience, and workplace mental health strategies for both employees and employers.

The guides, developed by psychologists at Cygnet Health Care, include:

An insight to common mental health disorders - Outlining symptoms, causes, and treatment options for conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

Rebuilding confidence while job searching - Offering support and encouragement to those navigating unemployment or career changes.

An employee’s guide to looking after mental health at work - Providing actionable steps for managing stress, setting boundaries, and seeking help.

An employer’s guide to protecting the mental health of your workers - Helping leaders foster a culture of openness, support, and psychological safety.

Cygnet was established in 1988 and since then has developed a wide range of health and social care services for young people and adults with mental health needs, acquired brain injuries, eating disorders, autism and learning disabilities within the UK.

Dr Erica De Lange, Regional Director of Psychology at Cygnet Health Care, emphasised the importance of accessible mental health resources during this national campaign.

She said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a crucial reminder that we all have a role to play in supporting mental wellbeing, whether that’s looking after ourselves, supporting a colleague, or building healthier workplaces. These guides are designed to be practical and empowering, meeting people wherever they are on their mental health journey.

“Mental health challenges continue to rise across the UK, with stress, anxiety, and burnout now among the leading causes of workplace absenteeism.

“The guides we have produced at Cygnet aim to reduce stigma, encourage early intervention, and provide straightforward strategies to promote resilience and recovery.

“Understanding the signs of mental health difficulties is the first step. But we also need tools to help us respond, as individuals, employees, and leaders. These guides are a step towards making that knowledge and support more widely available.”

Dr De Lange added: “I would encourage all Hartlepool residents and employers to read the guides during Mental Health Awareness week.

“Whether you’re navigating your own mental health, supporting a loved one, or leading a team, these guides offer clear, compassionate advice that can make a real difference and could be the first step towards better wellbeing for yourself or someone you care about.”

The guides are now available to download for free via the Cygnet website at https://www.cygnetgroup.com/service-users-carers/useful-information-helpful-resources/