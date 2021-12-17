Michelle's blood donation makes surprise 160-mile trip back home

When 51-year-old data manager Michelle Medford, born and raised in Billingham, made her usual blood donation at her home in Crewe, she thought nothing of it – but received a nice surprise when she got a text saying that her B negative blood – a rare blood type – had been sent to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees to help a patient.

Michelle said: “I’m used to donating over on this side of the country – and it usually goes to Manchester. The latest text said that it had gone all the way home to Teesside.

“It’s really special for a little piece of me to find its way back home.”

Michelle Medford

Michelle lived in Billingham for more than 20 years before moving to Crewe in 1990 where she lives with husband Paul.

She said: “Giving blood is just a wonderful thing for people to do. It helps to save lives and your blood replenishes so there’s really no harm in donating.”

Marie Walker, transfusion laboratory manager at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, added: “Our transfusion team work around the clock to provide blood for our patients, whether this is for inpatients or day care patients.

“Blood group B negative is a rare blood group and only three per cent of the UK population have it. In order to fulfil the requirements for blood, NHS Blood and Transplant coordinate all donations and these are often transported to different areas of the UK to support demand at any given time”

Marie Walker

Debbie Cox is a blood transfusion coordinator at the trust and said: “Donated blood is a selfless act and all staff who work in transfusion are grateful for the actions of our donors. Without them, many patients would not have the life they also deserve.”

NHS Blood and Transplant is currently on the lookout for new blood donors. In 2020 the community of active donors shrank to its lowest level since 1996.