More people being treated for depression

More people on antidepressants.

Figures from the Open Prescribing Service show 1,522,550 prescriptions for drugs to combat depression were prescribed in the NHS Tees Valley CCG area in the year to March – an average of 177.9 per 1,000 patients.

This was an increase of four per cent from the year before, when the average was 170.3 per 1000 patients, and an increase of 10% from 2019-20.

Across England some 8.3 million patients received an antidepressant drug in 2021-22 – a six per cent rise on the previous year.

They include 11,878 children aged 10 to 14, and 180,455 young people aged 15 to 19.

Leading mental health charity Mind says an increase in the number of prescriptions could be a sign of worsening mental health across the country and that the coronavirus pandemic may have caused a spike in conditions such as depression.

The charity's head of information, Stephen Buckley, said: “Recent data on increased prescription rates suggests people are once again asking for help from their GP. The increase in prescriptions could indicate the prevalence of poor mental health is likely to have increased.

"The rise in antidepressant prescriptions could also reflect a wider shift in social attitudes, as stigma surrounding mental health decreases, and awareness and understanding improves,” he added.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “We know the pandemic has taken a toll on the nation’s mental health.