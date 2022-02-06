More talks imminent over future of axe-threatened Hartlepool medical surgery

However operator McKenzie Group Practice intends to apply to local health chiefs to permanently close it and consolidate services at its other sites.

A second stage of engagement is now taking place on the closure plans, with scrutiny councillors on Hartlepool Borough Council feeling the initial round of talks was flawed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool's Hartfields Medical Centre has reopened on a temporary basis.

On Thursday the council audit and governance committee will receive an update on what will be happening next along with discussing and agreeing its response to the latest round of engagement.

A council report, from statutory scrutiny manager Joan Stevens, said: “The audit and governance committee has a responsibility to review and scrutinise any matter relating to the planning, provision and operation of the health service.

“Engagement with the local community from an early stage in the development of options is essential and this is the process the Mackenzie Group is again undertaking.”

The latest engagement is to run until March 25 and will be followed by an evaluation of findings running until May.

McKenzie Group Practice had been seeking a further temporary closure while the engagement was carried out.

But in December Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group bosses ruled the site must reopen.