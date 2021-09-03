Most Hartlepool taxis no use to wheelchair users

Disabled taxi data

That is on a par with the national average for vehicles suitably equipped and disability charity Scope says everyday inequality is rife.

Department for Transport figures show 262 vehicles were licensed to operate in Hartlepool at the end of March, with just seven – three per cent – able to be used by people in wheelchairs.

Of the 128 traditional taxis which can be hailed from the street, only five – four per cent – were wheelchair accessible and just two – one per cent – of the area's 134 private hire vehicles, which need to be pre-booked, offered the same service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, just two per cent of private hire vehicles can accommodate a wheelchair.

Scope said four-fifths of disabled people feel anxious on public transport – with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating this – leaving many reliant on taxis and PHVs.

Tom Marsland, policy manager for consumer affairs at the charity, said: "When these aren't accessible to disabled people, they are robbed of their independence.

"Consistent regulation and enforcement across all transport authorities would help hold drivers and taxi organisations accountable for their accessibility, and improve disabled people's trust in the system."

A DfT spokeswoman said: “Our National Disability Strategy will drive forward new laws to ensure disabled people get the right help in taxis and private hire vehicles.