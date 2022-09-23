Bill happily posed for a picture with Jaxon on Crimdon Beach at Christmas 2020 after buying him a new drone.

But he was shocked when he saw himself and vowed to lose weight.

After joining Slimming World’s West View group in Hartlepool, Bill, who once weighed more than 24 stones, has lost eight stones and been named their Man of the Year for 2022.

Bill Darley with son Jaxon in the picture that shocked him into losing weight (left) and being names Man of the Year after losing eight stones with Slimming World at West View in Hartlepool.

Due to his weight and a lung condition he has had since he was young, Bill, 66, could not walk more than 50 yards without getting out of breath, and sometimes needed an inhaler and oxygen.

But after changing his diet and taking up exercise, the retired contracts manager can now walk more than six miles.

Bill said of his turning point: “I was totally embarrassed and realised how much I had let myself go.

"I couldn’t walk more than 50 yards without getting out of breath which was not fair on my son or me health wise. My legs and knees were painful.”

Slimmer Bill Darley in some of his old jeans.

Due to being on the road a lot with work he relied on garages and fast food takeaways.

"I thought the five a day was for fit people,” he said.

“My five a day was a couple of pies, a sausage roll and a couple of cream cakes from Greggs.”

Bill was 22st 8lb at his first weigh in before shedding more than three stones in 10 weeks.

Walking has helped Bill lose weight.

As well as eating healthier, Bill also began exercising, building up his walking each week.

His goal was to walk down and back up Crimdon beach’s staircase, achieving his goal on Christmas Day last year.

Despite previously feeling discriminated against for his weight, he only found understanding, warmth and encouragement with Slimming World.

Bill added: “I’ve made some friends for life which will be longer and healthier thanks to Slimming World."

Slimming World district manager Jeanette Thompson said his experience backs up its own research that feeling connected in a group of kind and understanding people can make all the difference when it comes to trying to lose weight.