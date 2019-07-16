National awards for Hartlepool parks
Two parks in Hartlepool have earned national awards
Summerhill Country Park and and Ward Jackson Park have both been given Green Flag awards, awarded annually by Keep Britain Tidy.
The internationally-recognised quality mark for parks and green spaces is awarded to ‘well-managed, clean and safe’ public areas – as research reveals that parks being clean and well managed is one of the most important qualities people look for.
The two awards are among a record-breaking 1,970 green spaces across the UK have been awarded a Green Flag Award, 83 more than in 2018 – and against the backdrop of funding cuts for parks.
Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “We have awarded more Green Flags to parks and green spaces this year than ever before, which means beautiful, well-managed and peaceful spaces are accessible to more people than ever.
“But our message is use it or lose it. Not only does visiting your local park boost your mental health but your visit supports the Herculean effort made by local authorities to provide world-class parks and that has never been harder to do.”
“With around 27,000 parks and green spaces across England alone Green Flag standard parks are still the exception but the number of awards given out this year is a testament to the hard work and innovation displayed by many local authorities.”
She added: “If you want to boost your wellbeing even more, you could get involved in your local park by joining its friends’ group. We’ve seen it with many of our volunteer groups over the years.”