Nearly 3,000 Hartlepool women missed life-saving cancer tests

A patient having a breast cancer screening test.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and experts are urging women to check for signs and symptoms - and for those eligible to take up their invitations for routine screenings.

The latest available NHS Digital figures show that 74% of eligible women in the area attended routine screenings between April 2019 and March 2020 – down from 75% the year before.

That means some 2,958 women were not up to date with their checks – before restrictions caused by the pandemic began – and health services in the area achieved the national minimum target of 70% but fell short of the 80% the NHS says they should aim for.

The NHS breast screening programme sees women aged between 50 and 71 invited every three years to undergo a mammogram to detect cancers that are too small to see or feel.

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of charity Breast Cancer Now, said a decline in screening uptake across the UK in recent years was already a "concern" prior to the pandemic, saying the charity estimates 1.2 million fewer women had a screening in 2020 due to coronavirus-related disruption.

She said: "We must do all we can to increase the number of women taking up their invitation to breast screening, including text reminders, more convenient appointments and improving awareness of the programme."