Nearly a quarter of Hartlepool primary kids are obese

Childhood obesity fears

A Public Health England report looking back over the last 10 years has concluded there is a strong link between obesity and poorer areas in the country.

NHS Digital data shows 24% of Year 6 pupils in the area were classed as obese in 2019/20 – up from 22% in 2009/10.

It was a similar picture for children in reception – with the proportion who were obese rising to 14% in 2019/20 –up from nine per cent a decade before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally obesity among Year 6 pupils rose from 19% ten years ago to 21%.

Dr Alison Tedstone, PHE’s chief nutritionist, said: “Obesity is complex and is influenced by a range of factors, including education, income and the places that people live in, which may in part explain why we are seeing more overweight children in the most deprived areas.

She added: "Too many children are living with obesity, threatening their future mental and physical health. Bold measures are needed to tackle this.”

The NHS Confederation, a membership body for NHS organisations, called for more restricting of fast food shops near schools, more play areas and parks and VAT rate raised on unhealthy foods.