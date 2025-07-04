New charity partnership brings ground-breaking cancer support to Hartlepool

Alice House Hospice is proud to announce a new partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support and the national cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better, marking a significant milestone in well-being provision for people living with cancer in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 30 years, Look Good Feel Better – a partner of Macmillan – has delivered specialist workshops that help people manage the physical and emotional side-effects of cancer treatment. Until recently, local residents have had to travel to either James Cook or North Tees Hospitals to access these services.

Alice House hosted Hartlepool’s first-ever Look Good Feel Better session - with support from Macmillan staff - on 24 June and welcomed a group of women from the community to the Hospice for a session focussed on building confidence and feeling good, both inside and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees of the fully-booked, inaugural session were given gift bags filled with cosmetic and beauty products which they then discussed and tried on together in a relaxed and supportive setting.

Lead volunteer, Dianne Playfor, with attendees at the recent Look Good Feel Better event at Alice House Hospice.

Lead volunteer for LGFB, Dianne Playfor delivered the session. Dianne said "It was a joy to bring this session to Hartlepool at last. People have waited a long time to access this support locally; it was incredibly rewarding to see the difference it made to people on the day.

“Thanks to Alice House for hosting and to Macmillan’s Alison Parsons, who supported with bookings and supplies and Macmillan volunteer Janice Hamilton, who looked after guests with refreshments.”

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with comments such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the first time in 30 years that something like this has come to Hartlepool – long may it continue” and “It was well thought out and an absolute joy. We’ve all benefited from it.”

The three charities in this partnership are pleased to confirm that more sessions are planned for September (now fully booked), October and November (with places still available on the latter two). The sessions offer practical support and a warm, inclusive space to connect with others going through similar experiences.

To book a place on one of the upcoming sessions, please contact Macmillan on 01642 838041.

For more information on either charity, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk