New clinic specialising in varicose veins treatment is now open in Stockton

A new specialist vein treatment centre has opened in Stockton-on-Tees and consultations can be booked now.

Veincentre has more than 35 clinics across the country, the new site in Thornaby specialises in treating varicose and thread veins, using modern laser techniques.

And it opened its doors on Wednesday 31 July.

Dr Demetris Tsiakkis, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Veincentre said: “This brand-new clinic is part of our ongoing expansion and is stocked with the best equipment and highly-trained vein specialists are ready to jump into action.

The new clinic overlooks the River Tees

“All of our clinics are designed specifically for providing outpatient-based diagnosis and treatment for varicose veins. Our specialists ensure a comfortable and efficient treatment.

“The procedures are ‘walk-in, walk out’, straightforward, conducted under local anaesthetic and most are under two hours.

“Our consultation bookings are now being taken so locals can begin their treatment journey. Primarily, our experienced consultants perform a duplex ultrasound scan to determine the cause of vein issues.

“Using the results, we offer a tailored treatment plan. We solely specialise in non-surgical solutions to common vein issues.”

Varicose veins are a common issue, a third of adults will be affected in their lifetime.

“Many people suffer in silence and discomfort, especially in warmer months,” Dr Demetris Tsiakkis said.

“So we’d encourage locals in Stockton-on-Tees to book in to see one of our consultants and start their treatment journey.

“We understand our patients have busy schedules, which is why we focus on efficient treatments to minimise disruption to their day-to-day life.”

Set up in 2003, Veincentre specialises in the latest minimally-invasive procedures for varicose veins, thread veins and leg ulcers. With more than 35 clinics nationwide and over 50,000 treatments completed, Veincentre has high-quality facilities and experienced staff with specialist knowledge.

For more information visit www.veincentre.com.