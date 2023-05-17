Data from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) shows that smoking costs the town £51.8 million every year.

The vast bulk of that – £44.8 million – is down to loss of productivity for people who can’t work due to ill health linked to smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare costs total £4.2 million and social care costs top £2.4 million.

Smoking costs the North East economy almost £1billion according to a charity. Photo: PA Wire

ASH and regional tobacco control programme Fresh are urging the government to introduce a levy on tobacco companies to towards prevention and treatment.

For the North East as a whole, smoking is said to cost the economy £992.5 million a year including £102.6 million in hospital admissions and primary care treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ailsa Rutter OBE, director of Fresh (Making Smoking History), said: “These figures are a stark reminder that tobacco is a significant drain on the North East – on our local businesses, our economy, our NHS and our local authorities.

“We are urging the government to come up with a fully funded national tobacco control plan which includes making tobacco companies accountable to pay a levy for prevention and support for smokers to quit.”

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Hartlepool, 17.3% of adults smoke – equating to 13,000 people – which is higher than the national average of 13%.

It contributes to reduced mobility and health, job losses, and reduction in wages, say ASH.

John McCabe, North East England Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “Given the workforce challenges already faced by organisations across our region, the impact of poor health on the economy from smoking will be a cause for concern for many businesses."

ASH deputy chief executive Hazel Cheeseman added: “Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable ill-health and death in the country but resources to tackle it have been reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urgently need a levy on tobacco companies to pay for services which support people to quit smoking and to prevent uptake among young people.”