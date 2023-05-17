News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

New figures reveal cost of smoking to Hartlepool and North-East economy

Smoking costs Hartlepool more than £50 million a year, according to new figures revealed by a charity.

By Mark Payne
Published 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST

Data from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) shows that smoking costs the town £51.8 million every year.

The vast bulk of that – £44.8 million – is down to loss of productivity for people who can’t work due to ill health linked to smoking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Healthcare costs total £4.2 million and social care costs top £2.4 million.

Smoking costs the North East economy almost £1billion according to a charity. Photo: PA WireSmoking costs the North East economy almost £1billion according to a charity. Photo: PA Wire
Smoking costs the North East economy almost £1billion according to a charity. Photo: PA Wire
Most Popular

ASH and regional tobacco control programme Fresh are urging the government to introduce a levy on tobacco companies to towards prevention and treatment.

For the North East as a whole, smoking is said to cost the economy £992.5 million a year including £102.6 million in hospital admissions and primary care treatments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ailsa Rutter OBE, director of Fresh (Making Smoking History), said: “These figures are a stark reminder that tobacco is a significant drain on the North East – on our local businesses, our economy, our NHS and our local authorities.

“We are urging the government to come up with a fully funded national tobacco control plan which includes making tobacco companies accountable to pay a levy for prevention and support for smokers to quit.”

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh.Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh.
Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh.
Read More
The worst hay fever is coming – sufferers are urged to take action now
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Hartlepool, 17.3% of adults smoke – equating to 13,000 people – which is higher than the national average of 13%.

It contributes to reduced mobility and health, job losses, and reduction in wages, say ASH.

John McCabe, North East England Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “Given the workforce challenges already faced by organisations across our region, the impact of poor health on the economy from smoking will be a cause for concern for many businesses."

ASH deputy chief executive Hazel Cheeseman added: “Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable ill-health and death in the country but resources to tackle it have been reduced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We urgently need a levy on tobacco companies to pay for services which support people to quit smoking and to prevent uptake among young people.”

The Government recently announced a new scheme designed to help smokers kick the habit by offering vape starter kits to around one million smokers, and pregnant women to be offered £400 to encourage them to quit.

Related topics:SmokingHartlepoolData