New figures show the extent of obesity problems facing Hartlepool primary school children

Tackling childhood obesity and reducing the proportion of overweight young people in Hartlepool is a "very important" issue and a key target, according to health chiefs.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health Craig Blundred stressed the authority is working with partners to develop an obesity action plan but noted it is a “very complex subject to deal with.”

The issue was highlighted by councillors on the finances and policy committee as a key topic to tackle as they approved Hartlepool’s joint local health and wellbeing strategy for 2025-2030.

The strategy noted official national data for 2022-23 stated that in Hartlepool 25.9% of reception pupils were classed as overweight with 12.7% obese.

New figures estimate the percentage of reception and Year 6 pupils in Hartlepool who are classed as obese.

Meanwhile 42.1% of Year 6 students were overweight with 27.5% obese.

This is above the national average of 22.1% for the Year 6 age bracket.

Mr Blundred noted the council is developing a “whole system approach” to the issue and they need to see the figures “come down quite significantly” during “year on year decreases.”

He said: “What we’re hoping to do through the action plan is work much more closely with children’s services and with partners in the health service to try and understand why we’re seeing increases.

“We understand some of the causes but we don’t fully understand why Hartlepool has a much higher level for children that are actually experiencing that.”

Mr Blundred added that, while work is to take place looking at educating people on how to cook, there are also more “structural” issues in place.

This includes people “not being able to have the appropriate equipment to cook, not having access to the food to cook, or even working two jobs and not having the time to cook”.

Councillors heard work on tackling obesity to date has included looking at the number of hot food takeaways in the town and that the number per head of population has reduced in recent years.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool has seen a “significant rise” in the number of mothers breastfeeding, which health chiefs stressed helps reduce obesity.

Other examples of positive steps include the creation of the Hartlepool Food Partnership, which aims to give everyone the best possible access to healthy, sustainable and affordable products.