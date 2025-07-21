New Hartlepool multi-million pound leisure hub to provide 'key' health services in North Tees Hospitals partnership
Hartlepool Borough Council has joined forces with University Hospitals Tees to provide the services from the active wellbeing hub under construction at The Waterfront.
The building on the former Jackson’s Landing site will include four dedicated consultation suites that will support clinics offering pre and post-natal maternity support, physiotherapy, pain management and rehabilitation services, including for cardiac and respiratory conditions.
Council chiefs say the partnership is based on a strong commitment to jointly support local people to lead healthier and longer lives and a shared belief in being active.
It also reflects the Government’s drive to provide acute health services in community settings.
Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “This is a fantastic partnership which brings together two key aspects of Highlight – the provision of health and wellbeing support and leisure services – and it is going to massively benefit people right across the borough.
“It addresses our long-term aim to encourage people to become more active and to lead healthier lifestyles, and over time this will, hopefully, help to ease the pressure on NHS services.”
Michael Butler, Care Group Manager at University Hospitals Tees, added: “We are working really hard to ensure that people experience a smooth transition between health and leisure services at Highlight, and we are pleased to be working so closely with the council on this innovative partnership.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.