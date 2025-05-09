New plans unveiled to transform former Hartlepool care home Gretton Court into bungalows

By Nic Marko
Published 9th May 2025, 04:45 BST
Plans have been lodged to convert a former care home into 14 new bungalows providing specialised accommodation for residents living with dementia.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to transform the former Gretton Court nursing home.

The Heather Grove premises closed in March 2022 due to “a combination of outdated accommodation and the impact of Covid-19” which meant “occupancy levels dropped to an unsustainable level”.

An application has been lodged by Greatham-based charity The Hospital of God to convert the site into 14 bungalows offering specialised accommodation for residents living with the early stages of dementia.

The incident occurred at Gretton Court Nursing Home in July 2021. Picture by FRANK REIDThe incident occurred at Gretton Court Nursing Home in July 2021. Picture by FRANK REID
It would include partial demolition of some of the existing building to provide suitable access to each home.

Proposals state the properties will be “21st Century alms houses” providing “a sanctuary, a supportive retreat” and an “integrated community” which respects “independent living for those living with dementia”.

A planning and sustainability statement in support of the development outlines how it would “utilise part of a redundant building” to “create a high quality environment that is attractive and vibrant”.

It said “the dwellings will allow residents to live independently”, adding “albeit should they require additional care provisions then they are able to receive those services”.

It added the development would enable residents to co-habit with their partner.

Each bungalow will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, living and dining space as well as bathrooms and storage provision while onsite open and communal spaces would be provided to “encourage social cohesion”.

Plans note Hartlepool Day Centre, which runs from a separate annexe on the Gretton Court site and provides dementia activities and support, will not be affected.

