New sexual health centre opens in Hartlepool

Virgin Care, which runs the service, says the new premises is ideal because of its location and that it has ample free parking for patients.

The purpose-built accommodation, which opened on Monday, will provide free and confidential sexual health services, including information and advice on contraception and sexually transmitted infection tests and treatments.

Lauri Mclaughlin, who is service manager at Sexual Health Teesside, said: “The move has made it possible for us to regenerate the site, which had been vacant for a period of time.

A new sexual health clinic has opened in Hartlepool.

“The medical centre has gone through a complete overhaul including refurbishment and refit. The improvements include new equipment, upgraded information systems and technology."

The Fens Medical Centre is based at 434 Catcote Road, Hartlepool, and can be contacted by telephone on 0300 330 1122.