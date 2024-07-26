Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A call has gone out to find more volunteers for an NHS scheme in Hartlepool that helps people in need of support lead fulfilling lives.

The NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme is calling on Hartlepool residents to step forward and volunteer to support their community through the new Connect service.

More volunteers are needed to help local people who may be experiencing health challenges, isolation or loneliness, to participate in social activities and remain connected to their community.

In the rewarding role, volunteers accompany people to a range of community outings such as taking gentle walks, going for a coffee, helping someone to join a new club or group, nipping to the shops together, or helping them to use public transport and visit loved ones.

The the new NHS Connect service sees volunteers accompanying patients on community outings and activities. (Photo: Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com)

The NHS says friendly support of volunteers through the Connect service can help build confidence and encourages people to stay active and engaged in their communities.

Ben Long, NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme manager, said: "Connect volunteers play an important role in enriching the lives of those who need support by helping them build and maintain vital social connections.

"Through Volunteer Responders, you have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to someone's life in a truly rewarding and enjoyable way, by helping people regain confidence and enjoy hobbies, connections and pastimes in their community.

“Just giving a couple of hours, at a time that suits you, can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local people across Hartlepool.”

Volunteering with Connect is flexible and is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app.