Tuesday, July 5, marks 74 years of the NHS – and in honour of the milestone occasion, thousands of tea parties are expected to be held in support of NHS Charities Together, paying tribute to staff and volunteers across the health service.

In 2021, the NHS Big Tea raised enough money to support more than 600 projects across the UK. And this year, the organisation hopes to go even bigger in support of its 1.5million people at the helm.

Marking the occasion on social media, an NHS spokesperson said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our amazing staff, key workers and the public - join us in celebrating 74 years of the NHS.”

Tuesday, July 5 marks the 74th birthday of the NHS. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images.

Those wishing to take part in the fundraiser can ‘join the brew crew’ with a tea party at home, school, work or in their community – with every cuppa making a difference.

Party hosts can choose to fundraise for NHS Charities Together, or select a local NHS cause or charity close to their heart.

But the events aren’t restricted to the big birthday – tea parties can be held at any time throughout July.