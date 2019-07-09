NHS commissioners announce prescription changes for Hartlepool in County Durham and Tees Valley shake-up
Patients in Hartlepool will no longer be able to order repeat prescriptions from their pharmacist after changes announced by health chiefs.
From September 2 this year community pharmacies in County Durham and the Tees Valley will no longer be able to order repeat medication for patients.
Instead patients will have to order their medication directly from their GP practice.
The changes are being made by NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) of South Tees, Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, North Durham, and Durham Dales, Easington and Sedgefield.
NHS bosses say the move will cut down on waste and mean patients receive only the medication they need.
Dr Janet Walker, Medical Director for Tees Valley CCGs, said: “We have made the decision to revise Repeat Prescription Ordering Systems in order to improve patient safety and reduce medical waste.
“The changes will ensure patients only receive the exact medication they need and it should make a huge difference.
“The project has been adopted from similar work already implemented in other areas such as Sunderland, South Sefton and Luton. Because of this, we know the positive impact we will be able to make for patients.
“The five CCGs working on the project are excited to see the results of the changes made.”
Commissioners say special arrangements will be put in place for a small number of patients for whom the changes will not be suitable and it may be appropriate for their local pharmacy to continue to order repeat medication.
Patients can give their views by completing a short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RPOSpatientsurvey