North East residents urged to wear sunglasses year-round – not just when it’s sunny

Thousands of Brits in the North East could be putting their vision at risk by only wearing sunglasses when the sun is shining – with only 26% admitting to putting on their sunnies year-round.

Alarmingly, 42% of adults only reach for their sunglasses when it’s sunny, while just 41% wear them when the skies are overcast. This is despite the fact that UV rays can penetrate cloud cover and reflect off surfaces like water, sand and snow.

The research, commissioned by Specsavers, which polled 2,000 UK adults, also revealed that nearly one in five people (19%) in the North East mistakenly believe that darker lenses offer better protection from UV rays. As a result, 18% have purchased sunglasses under this misconception, unaware that UV defence has nothing to do with the tint of the lens.

Ayad Shafiq, Cataract Clinical Lead at Newmedica, said: “Protecting your eyes from UV rays is essential to reduce the long-term risk of serious conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and even skin cancer around the eyelids.

"Wearing UV-blocking sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats can significantly lower this risk. However, it’s important to note that individuals with existing cataracts or macular degeneration often require enhanced lighting to see clearly, so their need for light must be balanced carefully with UV protection. Consulting an eye care professional can help tailor the right approach for each individual.”

The research also uncovered a range of myths and misunderstandings around eye health. Nearly a quarter of respondents (23%) wrongly believe sunglasses block all types of light damage, while 25% assume sunglasses never expire – both of which are false. Furthermore, 5% of people admit they rarely wear sunglasses even when it is sunny. Among this group, 32% say it’s simply not a habit they’ve picked up, and 26% find them inconvenient due to wearing prescription glasses.

When it comes to choosing new shades, most North East residents spend less than 25 minutes researching the right pair, with 12% admitting they don’t wear sunglasses often enough to justify putting much effort into the decision. Of those, 58% want a pair that suits their face shape, 42% feel more confident when they like how they look in sunglasses, and 31% say it’s essential their shades match their personal style.

Despite the confusion, many people are aware of the potential long-term damage UV rays can cause - with retinal damage (48%), photokeratitis (26%) and cataracts (25%) rated most highly. However, more than a third (35%) don’t associate cataracts with UV exposure, believing the condition is purely age-related. In fact, 28% say they’ve never seen any public health messaging linking the two.

According to the research, nearly three-quarters (71%) admit they don’t know much about cataracts, even though 53% are worried about developing the condition.