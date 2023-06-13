The walkout by junior doctors and the BMA union will impact services provided by the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

It is due to a pay dispute with the Government and is due to take place from 7am on Wednesday, June 14, until 7am on Saturday, June 17.

The trust, which runs the University Hospital of Hartlepool and University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, said: “The strikes will have an impact on our services and we have robust measures in place to mitigate the impact as much as possible.”

The University Hospital of Hartlepool.

But patients with appointments on the strike days are asked to attend as planned, adding the NHS will contact them if an appointment needs to be rescheduled.

"If your appointment is postponed, please do not travel to a neighbouring hospital unless advised to do so by the NHS,” said the trust.

All emergency departments will remain open, including those in hospitals which are impacted by strike action.

GP services are not impacted by the strikes.

Anyone who needs medical help or advice is urged to use NHS 111 online. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 999.

The NHS is asking patients to use services wisely during the industrial action and to take simple steps to look after themselves, loved ones and checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.