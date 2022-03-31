North Tees and Hartlepool hospital trust updates visiting rules over lateral flow tests

Hospital visitors will no longer have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test at a North East trust.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:17 pm

From Friday, April 1, the requirement is being dropped for people visiting loved ones at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton and University Hospital of Hartlepool.

It coincides with most people having to pay for a lateral flow test in England as part of the Government's Living With Covid plan.

But all visitors are asked to not attend the hospitals if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Hartlepool hospital.

North Tees and Hartlepool trust medical director Deepak Dwarakanath said: “COVID-19 is still a threat so it’s vital that no one puts their loved one at risk by visiting them in hospital if they have any symptoms of the virus.”

Visits are limited to two people per patient for one hour and must be booked in advance by calling the ward.

