North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust pays out over £2m in A&E negligence claims
Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust paid out a total of £2,049,570 to patients who lodged claims following negligence in an A&E setting in the last five years.
Between 2019 and 2024, 39 claims regarding A&E negligence were lodged against the trust, with 22 of these claims being settled.
The highest amount paid was in 2023/24, at £1,180,196, according to figures obtained by law firm Medical Negligence Assist.
The lowest number of claims made was in 2020/21, when five were filed against the trust.
Two years later, this number increased to nine claims. The trust has seen the number of claims stay the same over the past year, compared to 2022/23, at nine.
A&E negligence can occur when a medical professional fails to provide care or treatment to the expected standard, with some examples including failing to listen to the patient’s symptoms or conducting an improper examination.
Nationally, 6,488 claims have been made against NHS Trusts across the country since 2019, with the main reasons being a failed or delayed diagnosis.
Sophie Cope, medical negligence solicitor for JF Law, which owns Medical Negligence Assist, said: “The amount of money trusts have had to pay out in compensation reflects the severe impact these incidents have had on patients' lives, ranging from increased periods of pain and suffering to life-changing injuries.”
A North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson responded: “We are committed to providing the best care to our patients.
"There are times however when we recognise our services do not meet the expected standards.
"In these rare incidences, we are open and honest, seeking to understand and resolve any issues in partnership with our patients and their families.
“We strive for continuous improvement and ensure we learn from any such incidents.
“The Patient Safety Incident Response Framework, which helps identify where effective changes can be made, is embedded in the culture of our workforce who are proud to provide safe and effective care.”
