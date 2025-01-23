Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hospital trust says the relationship between its chief executive officer and her doctor partner appointed as an external consultant has been properly declared.

Dr Cornelle Parker was hired late last year to advise North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and provide support for its medicine clinical board.

Dr Parker is in a relationship with chief executive Stacey Hunter, who oversees the North Tees trust and its South Tees counterpart, which are now grouped together as University Hospitals Tees.

The North Tees trust said the appointment complied with trust governance and decision making processes.

Meanwhile, the relationship had been declared in accordance with a standards of business conduct policy and was “regularly reported openly and transparently”.

Ms Hunter was also said to have played no part in the appointment, which was for an initial three months.

In its response to a Freedom of Information enquiry, the trust said there was a short notice requirement for additional capacity with a “single action waiver” being used to conclude the appointment.

Providing a further explanation, a spokeswoman said: “The CEO was not part of this process given her declared personal relationship.”

Her statement added: “This is an approved route to market due to the urgent requirement for specialist support.”

The trust said Dr Parker had an “extensive and successful career both as a clinician and working in pivotal transformation roles supporting a number of NHS organisations” and she had demonstrated the necessary qualifications and experience to successfully fulfil its needs.

Dr Parker, whose background is in diabetes and endocrinology, was previously the deputy medical director at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and has been a chairwoman of the Royal College of Physicians.

She also has a role with the NHS Confederation, a membership organisation, providing expert advice in respect of the acute care network.

In January 2023 the North and South Tees trusts agreed to form a hospital group in order to strengthen the way the two organisations work together, going on to sign a formal partnership agreement last year.

Ms Hunter, a former NHS nurse who earns up to £200,000 a year, was later appointed as group CEO, beginning work in February last year, having previously worked as chief executive at the Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust.