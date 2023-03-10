The scheme at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust sees social prescriber Liam Jones proactively contact patients and offer them the chance to rearrange their appointment in obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics.

Other patients are then offered the vacant time slots and are reminded of where appointments are and how to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run in partnership with Hartlepool and Stockton Health GP federation – a group of local General Practices working together – the six-month pilot scheme which started in January, has seen a 70% reduction in patients failing to attend appointments without cancelling or rearranging so far.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

It has also resulted in a saving of £10,494 for the trust which runs Hartlepool and North Tees university hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam said: “We know some people forget about their appointments or may be facing a change in circumstance which will make it more difficult to get to hospital.

"Just by getting in touch I can remind them about their upcoming appointment, make sure they can get here OK and help change the appointment date if that suits them better.

“It’s a simple solution to an issue which impacts all health care providers.”

Between January 1 and February 20, 213 patients were contacted with 176 planned appointments going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nineteen were proactively cancelled and only 18 ‘Did Not Attend’ were recorded.