Staff at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust have said an emotional farewell to Theatre sister Marie Seaton who has served thousands of patients in her career.

Marie, who is 75, started her training at Hartlepool Hospital back in 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her first post after qualifying was on Wilson Ward at the former Cameron Hospital, which was a gynaecology and obstetrics speciality hospital.

Theatre sister Marie Seaton.

Marie worked on the gynaecology ward for six years before progressing to theatre where she found her niche.

The hospital, in Serpentine Road, closed in 1991 when services transferred to Hartlepool General Hospital where Marie and colleagues joined forces with general surgery, orthopaedics and other services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie said: “These were happy days and I learned new skills in all specialities, made lifelong friends and eventually became sister of gynaecology and obstetrics.

“In 2013, major gynaecology was redirected to the University Hospital of North Tees. My beloved speciality was moving so of course I moved with them.

Theatre sister Marie Seaton (centre back row, with glasses on) and her colleagues.

“I've had the best 10 years here and have trained some amazing nurses. I loved to pass on my knowledge and skills to all members of staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleagues got together to toast Marie’s career and wish her well for her retirement.

She added: “I've had the most incredible support from my colleagues and I couldn't have worked so long without them all.

Marie began her career at Cameron Hospital in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm 75 now so time to hang up the scrubs. My heart is heavy having to leave such wonderful professionals. I've enjoyed and embraced my role and hope my enthusiasm lives on.”

Rowena Dean, care group director at the trust, said: “Marie will be missed by all who knew her.

"She was in every way, the ‘nurse’s nurse’, a confident and skilled theatre specialist who has demonstrated drive to improve services and the utmost professionalism at all times.

“Her loyalty to the Trust, to the staff she led and taught and the quality of service she delivered will be remembered by all of her colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad