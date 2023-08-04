Council statistics stated more than 350 children and young people in the town are estimated to be regular smokers of either normal or e-cigarettes, with another 500 who do it “occasionally”.

Hartlepool’s Health and Wellbeing Board received an update on a smoking needs assessment aimed at reducing harm and helping people kick the habit.

Concerns were raised by numerous council representatives over the issue of the increasing number of young people vaping.

Vapes come in all kinds of colours and flavours.

Reports estimated more than 250 young people regularly use e-cigarettes in Hartlepool, with around 320 occasional users, however health chiefs warned all figures are “probably on the conservative side”.

Councillor Gary Allen said: “The issue with children and young people starting to vape is a problem.

“It’s almost a lifestyle choice, there’s multicoloured vapes and they’ve got cool names targeted at children.”

The council has raised concerns over young people smoking.

Denise McGuckin, council managing director, echoed such worries around the “bubblegum flavours” of vapes.

She added: “How can they actually be targeted at adults to actually come off cigarettes?

“They are actually targeting children and we need to be doing something as a health and wellbeing board.”

Health chiefs stressed a variety of work is ongoing to help tackle various issues around smoking in Hartlepool.

Claire Robinson, public health principal, said: “There’s a lot of work being done nationally with companies to stop e-cigarettes and vapes looking so attractive, stop the colours, stop the flavours, in terms of marketing to young people.

“Regionally Fresh [a tobacco control programme for the North East] who we now commission are advocating in terms of Hartlepool as part of that agenda.”

Director of public health Craig Blundred said partnership working is key to tackling the issue of vaping, adding they are working with police and trading standards colleagues over sales of the products.

He noted for people who do smoke, vaping can be a “very good support” to help them stop however.

The meeting also heard how smoking “tends to be a larger concern in Hartlepool than it is for the UK as a whole”.