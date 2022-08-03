Nurses celebrate 25 years of charity set up to help staff and patients in Hartlepool

Community nursing teams

The events were held in the Lawson Street and Masefield Road community hubs run by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, with the nursing team raising £400 for North Tees and Hartlepool Together.

Included in the celebrations were games, raffles and sweet treats to encourage their colleagues to raise money for staff and patient services, helping to support the local community that they service.

Fundraising organisers, Phillippa Lillie and Lisa Fleming, have culminated 28 years working for the Trust.

Lisa Fleming and Phillipa Lillie.

The Operational Matron’s joined the community nursing team following the completion of specialist degrees due to its diverse workload and friendly working atmosphere.

“No two days are the same in this role. I consider it a privilege to be the friendly face out in the community; we are the ward without a wall.” Said Phillipa

The 38-year-old started her healthcare journey as a Healthcare Assistant on (EAU) before joining the community team in 2009.

“We look after a wide range of patients from palliative to care visits; our case load is complex and varied.”

In a similar journey, Lisa started her time at the Trust as a Staff Nurse before making the leap to join the community team.

“It’s a fantastic development opportunity to become part of this team. You are encouraged at every step on your career ladder and I am so thankful for this.

“We are fortunate enough to receive lots of donations from the families we serve so we saw this 25 year celebration as our opportunity to give back.

“All money raised for North Tees and Hartlepool Together goes back to the care we give our patients and what better way to do it than with tea and cake!”

You can donate to the Take on 25 challenge via the Trust’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NTHTakeon25