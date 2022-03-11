One child a week self harming in Hartlepool area
More than one child a week was admitted to hospital by the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust to be treated for self harm injuries, new figures reveal.
NHS Digital data shows there were around between 61 and 65 admissions for self-harm or self-poisoning for children aged between nine to 17 at the Trust in 2020-21.
This was up on the 56 in 2019-20 but at least 71 of these were recorded between April and November last year – the first two-thirds of 2021-22.
Of the admissions last year at North Tees and Hartlepool Trust, between 56 and 62 were for self-poisoning
Admissions are rounded to the nearest five.
The figures show there were 20,520 hospital admissions for self-harm or poisoning for youngsters aged nine to 17 recorded last year – up from 20,400 the year before, and the highest number since records began in 2007-08.
The NSPCC said the pandemic had been "extremely challenging" for young people – either for those isolated in abusive homes, or those adjusting to a different way of learning.
A spokeswoman said: “While children are incredibly resilient the pandemic has understandably taken a toll on their emotional wellbeing, which is why the NSPCC want to see the Government invest in an ambitious plan for children that includes more mental health support in both the classroom and the community.”
A Department for Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We are training a new dedicated mental health workforce for schools and colleges with mental health support teams to cover an estimated three million children and young people by 2023, and this will include support for pupils who are self-harming."