One child a week self harming in Hartlepool area

Child self harm concerns

NHS Digital data shows there were around between 61 and 65 admissions for self-harm or self-poisoning for children aged between nine to 17 at the Trust in 2020-21.

This was up on the 56 in 2019-20 but at least 71 of these were recorded between April and November last year – the first two-thirds of 2021-22.

Of the admissions last year at North Tees and Hartlepool Trust, between 56 and 62 were for self-poisoning

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admissions are rounded to the nearest five.

The figures show there were 20,520 hospital admissions for self-harm or poisoning for youngsters aged nine to 17 recorded last year – up from 20,400 the year before, and the highest number since records began in 2007-08.

The NSPCC said the pandemic had been "extremely challenging" for young people – either for those isolated in abusive homes, or those adjusting to a different way of learning.

A spokeswoman said: “While children are incredibly resilient the pandemic has understandably taken a toll on their emotional wellbeing, which is why the NSPCC want to see the Government invest in an ambitious plan for children that includes more mental health support in both the classroom and the community.”