Operating theatre at Hartlepool's hospital closed for six-figure upgrade as part of 'continuing investment'
A operating theatre at Hartlepool’s main hospital has been closed for renovation work.
Health chiefs say the theatre - at the University Hospital of Hartlepool - is being ungraded so patients can soon receive even better care and the work represents a major financial investment in its surgical services.
Theatre Number One is temporarily closed due to the work but health bosses say that, after it reopens, more operations will be able to be carried out.
It is due to re-open in November and the work – which is costing £300,000, includes new lighting, flooring, heating, improved ventilation and increased electrical safety measures.
Once open, the orthopaedic theatre – which offers treatment for musculoskeletal conditions, primarily foot/hand, joint and spinal surgery – will be able to treat more people.
Chris Tulloch, deputy medical director for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re continuing our investment in University Hospital of Hartlepool.
“It’s a hugely important hospital and plays a key role in the service we provide to the public.
“While Operating Theatre Number One has always met the required standard, we wanted to make further improvements so we could get more out of the facility and carry out more operations.
“Once open, we’ll see more patients from across the region receive the first rate care we are so well known for.”
The renovation work at the University Hospital of Hartlepool’s theatre number one has been funded solely by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.