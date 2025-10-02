Our Place, Our Say event for people with learning disability or autism to be held in Hartlepool
The Our Place, Our Say event will take place at the town’s Centre for Independent Living (CIL), in Burbank Street, on Wednesday, November 5, between 10am and 4pm.
It is one of five such events being held across the Tees Valley offering people the chance to take part in fun activities, share ideas, and give feedback on how services can be improved.
Liz Whitehead, commissioning manager of North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, which funds Our Place, Our Say said: “These events matter because they give people with a learning disability and autistic people the chance to come together, share their experiences and have their voices heard.
"The feedback we gather will help shape better, more inclusive support for the future.”
Free food and refreshments will also be provided throughout the day.