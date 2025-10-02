People with a learning disability or autism along with their family and friends are invited to an upcoming drop in event in Hartlepool to find out more about local support services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Our Place, Our Say event will take place at the town’s Centre for Independent Living (CIL), in Burbank Street, on Wednesday, November 5, between 10am and 4pm.

It is one of five such events being held across the Tees Valley offering people the chance to take part in fun activities, share ideas, and give feedback on how services can be improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Whitehead, commissioning manager of North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, which funds Our Place, Our Say said: “These events matter because they give people with a learning disability and autistic people the chance to come together, share their experiences and have their voices heard.

"The feedback we gather will help shape better, more inclusive support for the future.”

Free food and refreshments will also be provided throughout the day.