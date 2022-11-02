Fewer children 'in need' in Hartlepool.

The area had 1,387 children deemed to be in need of help on March 31 this year – down four per cent from 1,348 a year before and also one per cent below the figure of 1,396 in March 2020.

That is 689 per 10,000 children – still well above England's overall rate of 334 per 10,000.

The figures are from the Department of Education's annual census, which includes children on social care and protection plans, those looked after by the local authority and disabled children.

The data shows there were also 1,869 assessments carried out in Hartlepool – with ​abuse or neglect making up 71% of cases and 180 child protection plans in place for children who were considered to be at risk.

Sarah Wayman, The Children's Society head of policy and research, said: "We have seen how successive lockdowns have left many children feeling more worried about their future.

"All this takes its toll on children’s wellbeing and can lead to mental health conditions.”

She added: “Lockdowns also meant some children may have been left more exposed to problems at home."

England had 404,310 children in need at the end of March – up 4.5% from 2021 and up 3.9% from 2020.

