Mental health help delays.

The NHS talking therapy service treats patients for common mental health problems like stress, anxiety and depression.

Figures for the year to November 2022, show around 7,055 patients received a second treatment in the Tees Valley area – but 2,740 (38.8%) had to wait more than 90 days from their first one – up from 5.9% in 2019.

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence rules state 75% of patients should get a first treatment within six weeks.

The figures show services in the area were meeting that target – with 90% of 15,220 patients receiving treatment within six weeks – leaving around 1,385 people waiting longer – down from 1,530 in 2019.

Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) president Dr Adrian James, said: “Some patients' mental health may deteriorate if left untreated. There is also a danger that long waiting time will undermine people’s faith in mental health services and discourage them from seeking the support they need.”

Nationally, 154,000 people were waiting more than three months between their first and second treatment – up from 120,000 in 2019.

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation charity, said urged the Government to prioritise preventative approaches – and focus on tackling mental health problems before professional help is needed.