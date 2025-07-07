People in the North East are too busy to maintain health, according to new research

Many people in the North East (41%) are too busy to stay on top of their health and almost a third (34%) have missed or delayed a health appointment, according to new research.

Dental exams (14%), eye checks (18%) and GP visits (14%) were often missed or delayed appointments, with ‘work commitments’ as the most cited reason why. Others referenced difficulty getting an appointment (29%) or waiting until they had a symptom before booking (30%).

Now an expert is urging the public not to put health on the back burner.

Giles Edmonds, Clinical Services Director at Specsavers, commented: “When life gets hectic, it’s all too easy to push check-ups to the bottom of your list, but your health should never be ignored, including your eyesight.

“Not all conditions have obvious symptoms, so seeing the optician or dentist only when you’re experiencing changes won’t enable these to be identified and treated early.

“Glaucoma, for example, can develop slowly over time without any obvious symptoms, meaning many people don’t realise there’s a problem until irreversible damage to their vision has already been done.

“That’s why regular eye checks are so important – they’re not just about checking your vision; they’re a vital part of catching conditions like glaucoma early.”

Despite glaucoma being one of the most common eye conditions, people know little about the condition. vaguely knew the signs and symptoms, while 27% knew almost nothing about the condition at all.

The research, commissioned by Specsavers, also revealed that almost two-thirds have a health problem they’ve not yet checked out – including dental concerns (17%), vision or eye health issues (16%) and mobility or joint pain (16%).

Despite this, more than one in five haven’t had a dental exam (22%) or eye check (20%) in the past five years. While one in twenty admit they’ve never had one.

The research also uncovered other areas adults skip over because they’ve been short of time, which included getting a full night’s sleep (31%) and drinking enough water (27%).

Of those who don’t prioritise their own health, 28% put their children’s needs first, while 19% confess they put housework at the top of the priorities list. One in four (24%) say they need less work stress to prioritise their health, while a further 29% are simply wishing for 'more hours in the day'.

Giles Edmonds added: “It’s easy to let health checks slide when you’re juggling a busy schedule, but looking after your eyesight is something you simply can’t afford to ignore.

“A quick and simple eye check every couple of years - or more often if you’re at higher risk - could protect you from serious long-term consequences such as avoidable vision loss.

“Your vision is one of your most precious senses, and it deserves your attention.”

To book an eye check, visit www.specsavers.co.uk