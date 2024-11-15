Planning application lodged for 'essential' drug treatment centre in Hartlepool
It is proposed to replace the existing treatment centre in Whitby Street, deemed not fit for purpose, with a single storey healthcare facility on the same site.
Last month, Hartlepool councillors supported the scheme after proposals to relocate the service to Roker Street in Hartlepool town centre were met with strong opposition.
Now Portakabin has submitted a planning application for the new Whitby Street centre to Hartlepool Development Corporation.
A design and access statement in support of the application states: “The new building has been designed to facilitate an increase in demand for a centre for drug and alcohol misuse.
"Hartlepool currently has the 3rd highest number of opiate and crack cocaine users per head of population in England so an expansion of support services in the area is essential.”
The new facility would support a 10-year plan by the government to cut crime and save lives.
