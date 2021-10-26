Police and fire brigade target illegal blazes in Bonfire Night build up

Firefighters, police and council officials are identifying illegal bonfires and there will be patrols in targeted areas over the period to offer advice to residents and identify areas of concern.

Patrols will operate throughout Halloween and in the week leading up to November 5.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service’s (CDDFRS) arson reduction manager, Lee Aspery, said: “We have always worked together with our partners to ensure people enjoy a safe Bonfire Night and these patrols allow us to target specific areas and talk to residents about any concerns they may have.”

Fire service watch manager George March and Durham Constabulary PCSO Mark Rodgers

“The smart way to stay safe is to go to an organised display, you’ll see a lot more fireworks and it’s a lot cheaper. However, if you are planning to use fireworks at home, then please follow our safety advice when purchasing fireworks”.

Joanne Waller, Durham County Council’s head of community protection, said: “Fireworks can be incredibly dangerous, so we urge people to stay safe during this time by attending an organised fireworks display.

“If you do decide to buy fireworks, only buy from a reputable retailer, which will be licenced by us and inspected for labelling and safe storage arrangements.

"We would urge people not to buy from sellers advertising on social media as these fireworks can have unknown origins and may not be safe.”

For further information on bonfire and firework safety, go to https://bit.ly/3C7fxVI