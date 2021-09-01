Pop up Covid vaccination clinic coming to Billingham aimed at 18-39 age group
Local health officials are encouraging young people to 'grab a jab' at a mobile Covid vaccination clinic.
The clinics aim to boost vaccination rates including in the 18-39 age group and areas where uptake has been low.
They also make it easier for people who may have had difficulties getting to a designated vaccination centre.
One will be held Low Grange Community Centre car park, in Billingham, on Saturday, September 4, between 10am and 5pm.
The units has the capacity to provide up to 500 vaccinations a day and no appointment is needed.
First or second Pfizer vaccinations will be given to anyone over 18 although it must be eight weeks between first and second doses.
Dr Janet Walker, medical director of NHS Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We hope that by taking these mobile vaccination clinics into local communities, we will be able to reach many more people who may have found it difficult to get to a clinic so far.”