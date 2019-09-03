Prescription ordering changes for Hartlepool and East Durham patients
Changes to the way patients must order repeat prescriptions have come into effect.
From September 2019, repeat prescriptions for most patients in County Durham and Tees Valley must be ordered directly from their GPs instead of from pharmacists.
The NHS says patients will still receive the medication they need, but the new system will help patients to take greater control and cut down on waste.
Patients of the area’s five clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are affected by the changes and include NHS South Tees CCG, Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees CCG, Darlington CCG, North Durham CCG and Durham Dales, Easington and Sedgefield CCG.
Dr Janet Walker, Medical Director for Tees Valley CCGs, previously said: “We have made the decision to revise Repeat Prescription Ordering Systems in order to improve patient safety and reduce medical waste.
“The changes will ensure patients only receive the exact medication they need and it should make a huge difference.
“The project has been adopted from similar work already implemented in other areas such as Sunderland, South Sefton and Luton. Because of this, we know the positive impact we will be able to make for patients.
“The five CCGs working on the project are excited to see the results of the changes made.”
Under the changes, patents can order repeat prescriptions online from their GP practice or by giving the white, tear off part of your repeat prescription to the practice.
Prescriptions can still be sent to patients’ usual pharmacy for collection.