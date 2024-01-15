News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Public urged to have their say on how to stop Hartlepool people from smoking

People in Hartlepool are invited to have their say to help shape stop smoking services in the town.
By Nic Marko
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Borough Council is calling on residents to get involved and respond to a survey with what they think the resources should look like and the kind of support they would like to receive.

The survey, which includes looking at where, how and at what times people would like to access such services, ends on January 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool’s director of public health, said: “It is important that services meet the needs of residents if they are to be effective in helping them to stop smoking.

Most Popular
Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred.Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred.
Hartlepool director of public health Craig Blundred.

“The information we receive will be crucial in terms of helping us to make some of these key decisions.”

It comes after a recent meeting of Hartlepool’s health and wellbeing board approved a new five-year tobacco control strategy, which targets reducing vaping and the prevalence of smoking generally.

The survey can be found at https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/stop-smoking-services.

Got a story to submit for the Hartlepool Mail? Click here

Related topics:PeopleHartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilCraig BlundredHartlepool Mail