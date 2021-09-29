Purple is the colour for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice with invite for supporters to get creative
Hopice supporters are being encouraged to get creative to help raise funds for a colourful campaign.
Purple Week in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice takes place from the October 4-10.
As well as being an opportunity to raise money, it also coincides with Hospice Care Week to promote hospice care and celebrate your local hospice.
Alice House fundraisers say now is the time to “Get Your Purple On” and start fundraising in any way you can and in the “purplest” way you can think of.
That could be baking and selling purple cakes, dying your hair purple or wearing purple to work.
The options are limitless and you can be as imaginative as you like.
It is free to take part in Purple Week and people who register through Alice House’s website will be given a personalised fundraising page to share with friends and family.
Simply log on to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/purple-week/