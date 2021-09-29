Purple is the colour for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice with invite for supporters to get creative

Hopice supporters are being encouraged to get creative to help raise funds for a colourful campaign.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:45 am
Glen Hughes of Orangebox Training supporting a previous year's Purple Week.

Purple Week in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice takes place from the October 4-10.

As well as being an opportunity to raise money, it also coincides with Hospice Care Week to promote hospice care and celebrate your local hospice.

Alice House fundraisers say now is the time to “Get Your Purple On” and start fundraising in any way you can and in the “purplest” way you can think of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

That could be baking and selling purple cakes, dying your hair purple or wearing purple to work.

The options are limitless and you can be as imaginative as you like.

It is free to take part in Purple Week and people who register through Alice House’s website will be given a personalised fundraising page to share with friends and family.

Simply log on to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/purple-week/

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool Rugby club beer festival raises thousands for town's hospice

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.