Quick-thinking actions by Specsavers Hartlepool led to blood clot discovery in 5-year-old boy
Five-year-old Henry Dawson-Bell had an eye test at the town branch of Specsavers after he had complained of double vision and appeared “cross-eyed”.
Specsavers optometrist Ash Karim detecting a "turn” in his right eye, known as strabismus, and referred Henry to the Sunderland Eye Infirmary the same day for further investigation.
An MRI scan at Sunderland Royal Hospital eventually revealed he had mastoiditis, a serious infection which had caused a blood clot and which can potentially lead to permanent hearing loss and even life-threatening conditions such as meningitis.
This led to Henry being blue-lighted to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), where he was put on antibiotics and blood thinners via an IV drip.
After nearly two weeks in the RVI, he was released but with treatments continuing for a further three months.
Thankfully Henry is now back to his usual energetic and happy self after making a full recovery.
Mum Catriona Dawson said: “We are so very grateful to Specsavers Hartlepool for their quick thinking and referral to the Sunderland Eye Infirmary as we were struggling to get an answer from our GP.
"Without their expert care, efficiency, attention to detail and rapid response, we would never have known Henry had this blood clot and things could have been a lot worse, we dread to think what could’ve happened.”
Specsavers Hartlepool optometrist director Ash Karim said: “We are absolutely delighted to hear that young Henry has made a full recovery after what was a scary episode for him and his parents.”
