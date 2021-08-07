Rare chance to fly over North East with Great North Air Ambulance crew
Air ambulance bosses are offering fundraisers the the opportunity to win a flight in their helicopter.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) have launched a new fundraising campaign called ‘Power Up’ – with the chance for one lucky supporter to take a seat in one of their helicopters and fly across the region.
Paula Moore, event fundraiser, said: “The pandemic has hit the charity really hard and we estimated we lost more than £100,000 a month.
"We are calling on our supporters to power up their fundraising to help us bridge the gap left by COVID-19 and ensure our helicopters can continue to power up every day.”
She added: “There are so many ways people can support us. Whatever people can do to raise money will be a huge help.”
Participants will be offered GNAAS themed incentives for reaching certain fundraising targets, – including Power Up t-shirts or hoodies, an airbase visit, but those who raise £500 or more will have the chance to get an exclusive flight in the charity’s aircraft.
Paula added: “We’re hoping the incentives will help spur people on to raise vital funds for our charity, especially when there’s a helicopter flight up for grabs. For those who are not able to fundraise but would like to donate, they can still be entered into the draw to win a flight in the helicopter if they donate £500 or more and specify it is for Power Up.”
Power Up will run from August to January, and participants can fundraise any time in those months.
To find out more and sign up to the challenge visit: https://gna.as/PowerUp2021 or call 01325 487263.