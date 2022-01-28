Restaurant serves up £1,000 boost to Hartlepool's Alice House hospice

Customers at the Casa Del Mar restaurant, at Hartlepool Marina, took part in a raffle throughout December and raised £1,025 to support Alice House Hospice.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House, said “It’s lovely to have the support of Casa Del Mar.

"This is a brilliant amount they have raised and the money will be used to fund care and support patients and their families.

Laura Wilkinson, left, from Casa Del Mar with Janice Forbes from Alice House.

"It has been a difficult time for charities so this kind of support is more valuable than ever. I would like to thank Casa Del Mar and it's customers for their generosity.”

Casa Del Mar is owned by Chris and Laura Wilkinson.

Laura said “Throughout December we started our Christmas raffle to raise funds for Alice House Hospice.

"We can’t thank all our lovely customers enough for taking part. We are so pleased with the £1,025 that was raised.”

The hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

It will cost £3.5m to continue providing the current range of services this year, but Alice House only receives some 20% if this in Government funding.

The outstanding £2.8m must be raised through the local community and other fundraising initiatives.

Any business which would like to support Alice House Hospice can do so by contacting Ms Forbes on (01429) 855536 or emailing [email protected]