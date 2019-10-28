Hospital chiefs at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust are asking all visitors and staff to use an alternative entrance and exit via the Maternity Unit Night Entrance just a few metres away from the main entrance or follow the displayed signs.

The works are expected to last for around two weeks.

Richard Speight, Head of Estates for NTH Solutions, who maintain the Stockton site, said: “The refurbishment includes essential engineering works which will extend the life of the door as well as the installation of new flooring and lighting – all of which will improve the experience for those visiting the hospital.

The main entrance to the University Hospital of North Tees will be closed for around two weeks.

“We’d like to thank people for the patience during this time.”