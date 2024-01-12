Health chiefs have defended hospital car parking charges after latest figures showed an annual increase in income to top £1million.

Car parking income for the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust from its Hartlepool and North Tees sites was £1,120,881 in 2022-23.

That was up by over 57% from £711,000 the previous year.

The hospital trust says the income is needed to maintain and improve its car parks and provide security, with any additional money going towards frontline patient services.

Car parking at the University Hospital of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

But Hartlepool’s Labour candidate for MP, Jonathan Brash, says parking charges go against the spirit of the NHS.

He said: “The founding principle of our NHS is free at the point of need and I have always believed that hospital car parking charges are an attack on that principle.

"People are effectively being charged to access treatment. This is wrong. Hospitals shouldn’t have to rely on this income to plug the holes in the service.”

Charges to park at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road, and the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton are £4 for four hours, £5 for 12 hours and £6 for 24 hours.

A breakdown of the hospital car parking fees in Hartlepool.

The first 20 minutes are free and a seven-day permit for regular visitors costs £7.

The hospital trust said: “NHS finances are under pressure and we have to generate the income to create safe, secure 24/7 car parking.

"Any additional money raised goes back into frontline patient services. We are delighted to continuously achieve the Park Mark award for the quality of our car parks.

“Our Hardwick Road car park costs just £2.50 for up to 14 hours, all of our car parks offer the initial 20 minutes free of charge and we have multiple free-of-charge drop off points.”

The trust said it also provides free parking to registered blue badge holders, frequent outpatient attenders, and parents of sick children staying overnight between 7.30pm-8am.

It said increases in parking income is also due to reintroducing charges for staff parking which had been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Brash said a Labour government would end non-dom tax dodging and reinvest the money into patient care to cut waiting lists and relieve pressure on the NHS.