SHAPING UP: After Easter get rid of any uneaten chocolate and draw up a meal plan

To help you, I've listed five of my best tips for getting back on the wagon after Easter:-

DON’T PUT IT OFF.

Most people like to start a diet on a Monday - at the start of the week when they can start afresh.

But, if you over indulge on Easter Monday, then that means that you’re waiting another full week until you start again.

While three or four days isn’t going to do too much damage, a week and a half will certainly do so.

So, if you haven’t already started back on your healthy eating plan, do it today. Don’t wait for Monday to arrive. Get back on it today.

BIN THE CHOCOLATE

Throw away or give away all of the left-over chocolate.

You might think it's a waste to put it in the bin, but you'll feel even worse when it's sitting around in your belly.

No good can come of chocolate hidden everywhere in the house, so get rid of it and start afresh.

CLEAR YOUR FRIDGE

Along with the chocolate, throw away all of the other indulgent foods that have made their way into your fridge and cupboards over the Easter holidays.

The sugary things like hot cross buns, bread, cakes, sweets, fizzy drinks and alcohol.

You're probably going to get cravings for a few days, and if they are still in your house you're more likely to give in to them. Do it now before the cravings happen.

MAKE A MEAL PLAN

Sit down, look through some magazines, or browse the internet and plan out your healthy meals for the rest of the week.

Then write all of the ingredients down to create a shopping list.

Next, do your shopping and fill your fridge full of the healthy foods.

When all of the healthy ingredients are in the house and you have a plan to follow, you're all set.

We do this every weekend in our house. It's really important to have a meal plan to follow, otherwise you'll end up reaching for convenience foods.

GET STRAIGHT BACK INTO EXERCISE

You might feel bloated and sluggish from the sugary foods and chocolate, but it only takes one workout to get back into the swing of things.

Don't keep putting it off. Go and do one workout and you'll feel loads better.

Or, if you'd prefer to workout in a group for extra motivation you’re more than welcome to come along to East Coast Fitness in Seaham.

There’s 11 classes to choose from and it’s suitable for all fitness levels.

We have specialist Beginners Classes too, so it’s ideal if you’re just getting back into exercise.

The best way to start is with the trial week.

You can attend unlimited sessions in seven days for £10 (a perfect little kick start after Easter). For all of the info go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com

Graham says: “In 2015, I opened my first Personal Training studio, East Coast Fitness, at Seaham Harbour Marina, where I now run boot camps and work with personal training clients.“In 2015 I was shortlisted for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Award at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

"The following year, East Coast Fitness won Sole Trader of the Year at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards and retained it again in 2017.