Significant progress in reducing smoking in pregnancy across County Durham

Lifesaving work to protect unborn babies and help more women quit smoking have resulted in a record low for rates of smoking at the time of delivery in County Durham.

New figures from NHS Digital show that 9.1% of women from County Durham were smoking at the time of delivery in 2024-25 compared to 15.5% in 2020/21 – a reduction of more than 50%. The same pattern can be seen across the North East and North Cumbria.

The fall is due to co-ordinated efforts across the NHS and local authorities in the region to reduce smoking among adults and treat tobacco dependency as a strategic priority, including smoking during pregnancy.

For smoking in pregnancy, women who smoke are given clear information about the risks to themselves and unborn babies by their midwife, referred to support to quit and provision of approved quitting aids to stay off lethal tobacco. Women themselves have also played a vital role in shaping more accessible and inclusive services.

Ailsa Rutter, Director of Fresh and Balance.

Becca Scott, Smoke Free Pregnancies Lead, North East and North Cumbria NHS Integrated Care Board, said: “Reducing tobacco dependency in pregnancy is one of the most important ways we can improve outcomes for both babies and mothers.

“This is a testament to the dedication of our Maternity and Health Visitor teams, Tobacco Dependency Treatment Services and the women themselves - who have made courageous and positive choices.

“Through personalised, supportive interventions at the point of care, we’re seeing real cultural change. We know there's still more to do, but this momentum shows what's possible when we work together with a shared vision for healthier pregnancies and healthier futures.”

Ailsa Rutter OBE, Director of Fresh and Balance, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the progress made across the North East and North Cumbria. This is a significant health milestone to see the lowest SATOD rates on record.

“This is the result of coordinated, compassionate, and evidence-based efforts cross the health system to support expectant mothers and families.”

Coby Watt, a first-time mum from Hartlepool, quit smoking with the help of the maternity team at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. Like many people who smoke, Coby first started in high school, and she never thought about quitting until she fell pregnant.

Coby said: "I had been smoking for around four years when I fell pregnant, but I knew I had to quit to keep my baby safe. The support I was offered was second to none, and without midwifery assistant, Ruth, I wouldn't have been able to do it. She offered me a range of NRT but I decided I wanted to do it myself. It was Ruth's constant support and encouragement that helped me achieve being quit forever.

"Now that Harriet-Marie is five weeks old I am so glad I quit smoking. I feel so much healthier and feel less out of breath when walking her around in her pram. I'm so proud of myself for quitting - seeing how healthy and happy she is means everything to me."

Coby can't imagine ever going back to smoking - she wants to be there for every milestone and for Harriet-Marie to grow up in a smokefree home.

The progress is the result of collaboration between Directors of Public Health, Fresh, maternity services, local authority public health teams, Fresh, stop smoking services, and community partners working together to offer tailored support to women at a critical time in their lives.

Smoking during pregnancy is the leading modifiable risk factor for poor birth outcomes, including stillbirth, miscarriage, and pre-term birth. Smoking during pregnancy restricts oxygen to the unborn infant, exposing them to harmful toxins and making the baby’s heart work faster.

The North East has also had the largest fall of any English region in smoking rates, from 29% to 11% between 2005 and 2024.

Fresh with support from local authorities, the North East and North Cumbria NHS Integrated Care Board has launched the Declaration for a Smokefree Future – a commitment to end the death and disease of tobacco.

The work also complements efforts across the NHS in the North East and North Cumbria to set up Tobacco Dependency Treatment Services to support patients to stay off lethal tobacco smoking while in hospital.