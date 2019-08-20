Courtney McGarrity, 22, was diagnosed with Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome (VHL) in March after becoming ill with severe headaches and suffering fainting bouts.

The inherited disorder affects one in 30,000 people and involves the growth of tumours and cysts in different parts of the body.

Courtney McGarrity is battling a rare health condition involving multiple tumours.

Having reached one of her lowest points during her illness, Courtney, from Hylton Castle, has now been given a much-needed boost thanks to charity Miles For Men.

On hearing her story, the Hartlepool-based charity offered Courtney, her partner Lloyd Potts and her two children, Isaac McGarrity, three, and Lloyd Potts, one, the chance to stay at their caravan in Crimdon Dene.

The news came on Saturday, August 17, as the charity launched a single from Hartlepool duo Khaylsis called Here With Me, at Kyle’s Dream in Hartlepool, to help raise funds for Day Dreams – which aims to make dreams come true for terminally ill children and young people.

Khalysis Georgia and Olivia Crawford, with Miles for Men's Ralph Foster, Karen Willgress, and Lee Wilmot.

Ahead of the performance Miles For Men founder Micky Day made the Disneyland announcement on Facebook Live, while Courtney watched in shock from her hospital bed.

Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “Courtney is overwhelmed by it.

“She commented on the video at the time saying she couldn’t believe what we have done.

“It is just nice that Miles For Men is able to do that for someone with the support from the local community.”

Courtney McGarrity with children Isaac McGarrity, three , and Loyd Potts, one , and partner Loyd Potts.

Courtney is currently in hospital where she is awaiting to see if doctors can remove one of the four tumours behind her eyes.

The tumours have sadly caused her to lose the sight in her left eye and caused severe headaches as a result of their increasing pressure.

She will also need laser surgery to remove the smaller tumours.

Courtney’s mum Tracy said the Disneyland Paris gift has come at a time when Courtney needed a boost.

Khalysis duo Georgia and Olivia Crawford.

She is hopeful the family will be able to go next year when Courtney is feeling better.

Tracy said: “When Courtney saw the video she got the shock of her life!

“She was at rock bottom so she was over the moon with it.