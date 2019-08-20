Sunderland mum battling tumours in brain, spine and behind eyes is set to visit Disneyland Paris thanks to Hartlepool charity Miles For Men
A Sunderland mum battling a rare condition that has seen her undergo life saving surgery to remove tumours on her brain and spine, has been left ‘overwhelmed’ by a charity’s generous gift.
Courtney McGarrity, 22, was diagnosed with Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome (VHL) in March after becoming ill with severe headaches and suffering fainting bouts.
The inherited disorder affects one in 30,000 people and involves the growth of tumours and cysts in different parts of the body.
The courageous young mum had to undergo life-saving surgery to remove tumours on her brain and spine earlier this year and is now back in hospital battling four tumours behind her eyes.
Having reached one of her lowest points during her illness, Courtney, from Hylton Castle, has now been given a much-needed boost thanks to charity Miles For Men.
On hearing her story, the Hartlepool-based charity offered Courtney, her partner Lloyd Potts and her two children, Isaac McGarrity, three, and Lloyd Potts, one, the chance to stay at their caravan in Crimdon Dene.
But secretly they planned an even bigger surprise – announcing on Facebook Live that they were actually going to send Courtney and her family to Disneyland Paris.
The news came on Saturday, August 17, as the charity launched a single from Hartlepool duo Khaylsis called Here With Me, at Kyle’s Dream in Hartlepool, to help raise funds for Day Dreams – which aims to make dreams come true for terminally ill children and young people.
Ahead of the performance Miles For Men founder Micky Day made the Disneyland announcement on Facebook Live, while Courtney watched in shock from her hospital bed.
Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “Courtney is overwhelmed by it.
“She commented on the video at the time saying she couldn’t believe what we have done.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“It is just nice that Miles For Men is able to do that for someone with the support from the local community.”
Courtney is currently in hospital where she is awaiting to see if doctors can remove one of the four tumours behind her eyes.
The tumours have sadly caused her to lose the sight in her left eye and caused severe headaches as a result of their increasing pressure.
She will also need laser surgery to remove the smaller tumours.
Courtney’s mum Tracy said the Disneyland Paris gift has come at a time when Courtney needed a boost.
She is hopeful the family will be able to go next year when Courtney is feeling better.
Tracy said: “When Courtney saw the video she got the shock of her life!
“She was at rock bottom so she was over the moon with it.
“She wants to meet Micky and thank him and when she is able she wants to do something to thank the charity.”