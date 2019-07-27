Maxine Wren says she owes Slimming World her life after the organisation helped her to lose the weight that was preventing her from having a future.

The 40-year-old former Hartlepool nursery worker, from Chester-le-Street, was born with a rare bone disease, called Blount’s disease, that affected her mobility and led to her gaining weight from an early age.

Unable to play outside like her sister, Maxine turned to food for comfort.

Maxine Wren with the trousers she would wear before losing an incredible 18 stone through Slimming World.

By the time she was 16 years old Maxine was a size 24 and no longer wanted to go out with friends.

At her heaviest she was 27st 12lbs and at just 5ft 3in her weight was taking its toll on her health.

She started suffering from heart problems and other conditions, began to struggle to walk and needed crutches.

After seeing her GP, Maxine was told she needed to do something about her weight or she could die.

Maxine before her amazing weight loss

She turned down weight loss surgery, but as the slimming pills prescribed were making her ill, Maxine knew she needed to find another way.

The former nursery nurse at Footprints Day Nursery in Hartlepool said: “A week later, my sister told me she was pregnant and it was just the incentive I needed to change my life.

“I didn’t want to die on the operating table and never meet my nephew.

“Shortly afterwards, a Slimming World leaflet came through the door and it felt like a sign.”

Maxine was crowned Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2018.

She joined the group at Chester-le-Street Methodist Church under the guidance of Vickie Gallagher and Sue Thompson.

In her first week she lost 12lb and that spurred her on to change.

Now Maxine weighs 9st 12lb and has shrunk 13 dress sizes – going from a size 36 to a size 8.

Her incredible transformation was recognised by Slimming World nationally and she was crowned Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxine lost an amazing 18 stone

She said: “Slimming World saved my life.

“Without them I wouldn’t be here.

“They have also given me a life and have become like a family – everyone just cares.”

After losing the weight Maxine was left a stone of excess skin but was unable to undergo surgery to remove it, causing her mental health to suffer.

But now she has come to terms with it and hopes her story will inspire others.

She said: “If I can give something back and help just one person it will be worth it.”

Maxine Wren says she owes Slimming World her life

Diet before:

Breakfast: Sugary cereal or toast with lots of butter or packet of biscuits.

Lunch: Pie and chips with snacks such as chocolate, cake and crisps.

Dinner: Takeaways such as pizza and Chinese or frozen meals.

Snacks: Four bars of chocolate and packets of crisps.

Diet after:

Breakfast: Fruit salad or scrambled egg and spinach.

Lunch: Salad.

Dinner: Home made meals such as vegetable curry.