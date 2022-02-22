The Hartlepool areas with the highest and lowest Covid rates as restrictions end in England

Boris Johnson has revealed his plan for “living with Covid” – confirming all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions will end in England from Thursday (February 24).

Here are the Hartlepool areas with the highest and the lowest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to December 14.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

1. Clavering In the seven days up to February 16, Clavering recorded a case rate of 387.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 40 cases were recorded - a fall of 33.3% than the previous week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Rossmere and Mill In the seven days up to February 16, Rossmere and Mill recorded a case rate of 348.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 124cases were recorded - a fall of 52% than the previous week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Jesmond In the seven days up to February 16, Jesmond recorded a case rate of 318.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 26 cases were recorded - a fall of 45.8% than the previous week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Harbour and Victoria In the seven days up to February 16, Harbour and Victoria recorded a case rate of 309.2 per 100,000 people. A total of 16 cases were recorded - a fall of 20% than the previous week. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales